Britain’s Prince Harry leaves for Canada on Monday evening: The Telegraph



Britain's Prince Harry meets Saad Eddine el-Othmani, Prime Minister of Morocco during the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, Britain January 20, 2020.

January 20, 2020

(Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Harry is understood to have left the United Kingdom for Canada on Monday evening, to be reunited with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, The Telegraph reported.

Harry had earlier on Monday attended a summit for leaders of 21 African countries in London hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a day after he spoke of his sadness that he would shortly be giving up royal duties.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru)