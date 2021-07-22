Britain’s Prince George marks eighth birthday with a grin



July 22, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Prince William and his wife Kate released a new photograph of their son Prince George with a beaming smile to mark his eighth birthday on Thursday.

The photograph taken by his mother, shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first child perched on a Land Rover.

George, who is third-in-line to the throne, is wearing a blue and orange striped polo shirt with blue shorts and is grinning into the camera.

The photograph was taken earlier this month in Norfolk, eastern England, Kensington Palace said.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Richard Pullin)