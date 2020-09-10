Britain’s parliament will start debating Internal Market bill next week



FILE PHOTO: People walk on Westminster bridge in front of the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls FILE PHOTO: People walk on Westminster bridge in front of the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s government said on Thursday its Internal Market bill, which has prompted a row with the European Union over their divorce agreement, will be debated by parliament on Monday and proceed through its further stages into the week after.

Stuart Andrew, a lawmaker representing the government, told parliament the bill would have its second reading, the first opportunity for lawmakers to debate the principle of the bill, on Sept. 14. The so-called committee stage, when lawmakers can discuss any proposed changes to the bill, will start on Sept. 15 and run until Sept. 22.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)