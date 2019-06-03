Britain’s May to press future trade ties with Trump during visit: spokesman



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks to the media as she arrives at a European Union leaders summit after European Parliament elections May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks to the media as she arrives at a European Union leaders summit after European Parliament elections May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

June 3, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Theresa May will discuss future economic ties with U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to Britain, her spokesman said on Monday, adding that both have repeatedly expressed a shared desire for a trade deal after Brexit.

Trump’s visit takes place as May is stepping aside to make way for a new leader after she failed to deliver Britain’s departure from the European Union on time, plunging the country’s politics into further uncertainty.

May’s spokesman told reporters she would have substantial bilateral discussions with Trump during his visit. Both leaders will host a round table with British and U.S. businesses early on Tuesday.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)