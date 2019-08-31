Britain’s finance minister Javid says he has fantastic relationship with PM Johnson



Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid arrives at SGS College Filton, where Javid himself was a student, in Bristol, Britain, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid arrives at SGS College Filton, where Javid himself was a student, in Bristol, Britain, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

August 31, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s finance minister Sajid Javid on Saturday he had a “fantastic” relationship with Boris Johnson after reports that he had a furious argument with the prime minister after the sacking of one of his aides.

“I am not going to discuss any personnel issues, it would be inappropriate. I think my views are well understood. The relationship is fantastic with the prime minister,” Javid said.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and William Schomberg; Editing by Mark Heinrich)