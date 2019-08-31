Trending

Britain’s finance minister Javid says he has fantastic relationship with PM Johnson

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Javid visits SGS College Filton in Bristol, Britain
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid arrives at SGS College Filton, where Javid himself was a student, in Bristol, Britain, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

August 31, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s finance minister Sajid Javid on Saturday he had a “fantastic” relationship with Boris Johnson after reports that he had a furious argument with the prime minister after the sacking of one of his aides.

“I am not going to discuss any personnel issues, it would be inappropriate. I think my views are well understood. The relationship is fantastic with the prime minister,” Javid said.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and William Schomberg; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

