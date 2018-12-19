Britain will set out results of EU talks in New Year: PM May



Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Steet in London, Britain, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would set out in the New Year what assurances she had won from the European Union over her Brexit deal.

Answering questions in parliament, May told the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, that she was working with the EU to gain the assurances she believes are necessary to win the support of the lower chamber.

“We will set out what is achieved in our EU discussions when we return in the New Year, when we have had those discussions,” she said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)