Britain will act quickly on quarantine if needed: PM Johnson’s spokesman

August 10, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will act quickly to reimpose quarantine conditions on arrivals from specific countries if data supports such a move, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday.

“We can and we will act quickly if we judge that there is a risk to public health,” the spokesman said.

He added that Britain was working toward resuming daily publication of data on the country’s COVID-19 death toll, and that a review of the methodology behind existing data was due to be concluded later this week.

