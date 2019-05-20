Britain warns Iran of retaliation from U.S. amid rising tensions, recent aggression

OAN Newsroom

Britain is warning Iran against provoking the White House. On Monday, U.K. officials said the U.S. would be ready with a counter-strike if Tehran moved to attack American interests.

Tensions between Washington and the Muslim nation hit new highs, following reports of attacks on U.S. troops in the Middle East.

However, Britain’s foreign minister reiterated the Trump administration is only attempting to hold Iran responsible for its recent aggression and is not looking for a full-scale war.

“I would say to the Iranians, do not underestimate the resolve of the U.S side in this situation,” stated British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt. “They are not seeking a conflict, they don’t want a war with Iran, but if American interests are attacked they will retaliate and that is something that the Iranians need to think about very, very carefully.”

Over the weekend the president also tweeted a warning to the nation, saying “if Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran.”