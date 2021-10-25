Britain to raise minimum wage to 9.50 pounds a hour, BBC says



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will announce a rise in its minimum wage for those aged 23 and over to 9.50 pounds ($13.06) per hour from 8.91 pounds in the government’s budget statement on Wednesday, the BBC said.

The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.7272 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)