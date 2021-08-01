Britain to offer vaccine booster shots for 32 million next month -The Telegraph



FILE PHOTO: A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Cullimore Chemist, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Edgware, London, Britain January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs FILE PHOTO: A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Cullimore Chemist, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Edgware, London, Britain January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

(Reuters) – Britain will offer COVID-19 booster vaccines to 32 million Britons starting early next month with up to 2,000 pharmacies set to deliver the programme, The Telegraph reported https://bit.ly/37dhYIl on Sunday.

The campaign could start as soon as Sept. 6, which would see the rollout completed by early December if it goes to plan, the report added.

