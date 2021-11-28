Britain needs French cooperation to tackle Channel migrant crisis, says health minister



FILE PHOTO: Inflatable boats, believed to have been used by migrants that crossed the English Channel from France, are stored in a secure facility near Dover, Britain, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls FILE PHOTO: Inflatable boats, believed to have been used by migrants that crossed the English Channel from France, are stored in a secure facility near Dover, Britain, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

November 28, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain needs French cooperation to try to stop migrants from trying to cross the English Channel, health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday, defending a letter Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to the French president.

“It must stop. Now of course we can’t just do it on our own, we do need the cooperation of the French … I hope the French will… work with us,” Javid told Sky News.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Louise Heavens)