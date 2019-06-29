BRICS considers ways to help resolve Venezuela’s crisis: Russia



FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak gestures as he arrives for the official photo at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

June 29, 2019

OSAKA (Reuters) – The BRICS bloc, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has discussed how it might help to broker a resolution to the political crisis in Venezuela, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Saturday.

Sergei Storchak told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, that the BRICS would like to “bring the sides in dispute to the negotiating table”.

