Brexit minister Barclay says UK making progress on exit deal, but significant work remains



Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

September 15, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is making progress towards a Brexit deal but significant work remains to be done, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay told Sky News on Sunday.

“There’s been a huge amount of work going on behind the scenes. We can see a landing zone in terms of a future deal but there is significant work still to do,” Barclay said.

Barclay said he would be meeting EU negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)