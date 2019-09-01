Brewers designate RHP Jeffress for assignment



FILE PHOTO: Aug 7, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Jeremy Jeffress (32) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Brewers won 8-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One year after an All-Star season with Milwaukee, struggling right-hander Jeremy Jeffress designated for assignment by the Brewers on Sunday.

The 31-year-old reliever is 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA in 48 appearances this season. He was 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 15 saves during his 2018 All-Star campaign.

General manager David Stearns said the decision “was a tough one,” according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Stearns told reporters that the team would have declined Jeffress’ 2020 option for $4.3 million even if he had remained with the Brewers for the rest of this season.

Originally a first-round pick by the Brewers in 2006, Jeffress has a 28-11 career record with a 3.16 ERA and 44 saves in 10 seasons with Milwaukee, Kansas City, Texas and Toronto.

–Field Level Media