Brees doubles COVID-19 donation to $10 million

July 27, 2020

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees upped his contribution to communities in Louisiana impacted by the coronavirus pandemic from $5 million to $10 million.

Brees and his wife, Brittany, announced Monday that their commitment is in direct response to the pressing need from healthcare centers and communities hit hard by COVID-19.

Brees said Monday that his latest $5 million donation was being made in partnership with Ochsner Health “to build numerous healthcare centers throughout Louisiana in the communities that need it most. We will continue to bridge the gap to bring healthcare, education, and economic equity to all of our communities. We are proud to bring the first of these health care centers to New Orleans East later this year.”

On March 26, Brees donated $5 million to Louisiana communities in need of meal support and food services.

(Field Level Media)