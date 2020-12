OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:41 AM PT – Tuesday, December 22, 2020

As details continue to come to light about Hunter Biden’s suspicious dealings with China, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has also been coming under fire for conflicts of interest with the communist country.

One America’s Richard Pollock spoke with Peter Schweizer and has more from Washington.







