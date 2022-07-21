Trending

BREAKING: Biden tests positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden gestures, during the G7 leaders' summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (Lukas Barth/Pool Photo via AP)

President Joe Biden gestures, during the G7 leaders' summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (Lukas Barth/Pool Photo via AP)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 8:02 AM PT – Thursday, July 21, 2022

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement Thursday, confirming his diagnosis and said Biden is experiencing mild symptoms.

Jean-Pierre said the President is taking Paxlovid and will follow CDC isolation guidelines. He will reportedly work in isolation until he receives a negative test, which can be up to 90 days after a positive test. The positive test results come even after he has been vaccinated and received two booster shots.

(Statement from the White House)

(Statement from the White House)

Just a year ago, Biden went on CNN to misguide the American people by telling them they will not get COVID-19 if they get vaccinated. His current diagnosis seemingly debunks his previous claim, which further calls into question the administration’s hardline stance and continuous push for cornoavirus vaccines as well as boosters.

In recent weeks, concerns have been raised over Biden’s fitness for office. The Republican National Committee has pointed to multiple gaffes suggesting his mental condition may be getting worse. Time will tell whether or not this bout with COVID-19 will add to his already concerning behavior.

