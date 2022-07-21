BREAKING: Biden tests positive for COVID-19

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:02 AM PT – Thursday, July 21, 2022

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement Thursday, confirming his diagnosis and said Biden is experiencing mild symptoms.

Jean-Pierre said the President is taking Paxlovid and will follow CDC isolation guidelines. He will reportedly work in isolation until he receives a negative test, which can be up to 90 days after a positive test. The positive test results come even after he has been vaccinated and received two booster shots.

Just a year ago, Biden went on CNN to misguide the American people by telling them they will not get COVID-19 if they get vaccinated. His current diagnosis seemingly debunks his previous claim, which further calls into question the administration’s hardline stance and continuous push for cornoavirus vaccines as well as boosters.

It was one year ago today that Biden said this quote: "You're not going to get covid if you have these vaccinations." Today, Biden tested positive for covid. pic.twitter.com/Q1BcBQaEXH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 21, 2022

In recent weeks, concerns have been raised over Biden’s fitness for office. The Republican National Committee has pointed to multiple gaffes suggesting his mental condition may be getting worse. Time will tell whether or not this bout with COVID-19 will add to his already concerning behavior.

