Brazil’s Vale to resume operations at Alegria mine: filing



FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Brucutu mine owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Sao Goncalo do Rio Abaixo, Brazil February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Brucutu mine owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Sao Goncalo do Rio Abaixo, Brazil February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves/File Photo

November 1, 2019

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian miner Vale SA <VALE3.SA> said on Friday it had been authorized by local regulator ANM to resume operations at its Alegria mining site, which were interrupted last March.

In a securities filing, the company added the resumption of mining activities at Alegria will add up to 1 million tonnes to production volumes in 2019, but should not impact sales this year. “Production will be resumed gradually,” the company said.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Susan Fenton)