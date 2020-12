December 10, 2020

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday that it has halted operations on the Pacific island of New Caledonia after pro-independence protests nearby, and that military forces are now guarding the evacuated plant.

In a securities filing, Vale said there was no environmental damage, industrial accidents or injuries, and that operations have been suspended “in a safe and controlled manner.”

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Leslie Adler)