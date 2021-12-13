Brazil’s Vale sells stake in U.S. California Steel to Nucor



FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

December 13, 2021

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday its subsidiary Vale Canada has signed a deal to sell its 50% stake in steelmaker California Steel Industries to Nucor Corporation for $400 million.

Vale said in a securities filing it expects the deal to be concluded in the first quarter of 2022, adding that it underscores its focus on core businesses and its commitment to a leaner portfolio. JFE Steel Corp holds the remaining 50% stake in California Steel Industries.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)