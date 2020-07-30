Brazil’s Petrobras could get $3.3 billion in favorable tax ruling



FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobas) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobas) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

July 30, 2020

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s state-owned oil firm Petrobras <PETR4.SA> said on Wednesday it could receive 16.9 billion reais ($3.27 billion) after a favorable tax ruling found it had over-paid to so-called PIS and Cofins taxes.

Petroleo Brasiliero SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that the figure is based on its best estimate, not accounting for taxes on that sum, and would be factored into its second-quarter balance sheet.

