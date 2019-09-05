Brazil’s Guedes says state companies ‘dysfunctional,’ should sell all



FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes arrives to a launching ceremony of public policies against violent crimes at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes arrives to a launching ceremony of public policies against violent crimes at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

September 5, 2019

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said he will propose selling all the country’s state-owned companies because they are “dysfunctional” and should be privatized to improve the government’s finances.

Speaking on Thursday at a conference in Fortaleza, Guedes said reform of the Brazilian tax system was unavoidable and he favored a value-added tax that states could opt in to or not. He also said there would be no “surprises” regarding changes in income tax.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)