Brazil’s Guedes projects Brazil 2021 growth of up to 5.5%



FILE PHOTO: A vendor wearing a face shield and a protective mask waits for customers, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes FILE PHOTO: A vendor wearing a face shield and a protective mask waits for customers, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

July 7, 2021

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday that Brazil should grow between 5% and 5.5% in 2021, as the economy is recovering from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic faster than anticipated.

The projection, made before the nation’s lower house, is in line with recent projections from some investment banks, but significantly above the Economy Ministry’s last official projection of 3.5% released in mid-May.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Gram Slattery)