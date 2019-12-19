Brazil’s Embraer plans to develop new light military transport plane



December 19, 2019

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s planemaker Embraer S.A. said it is studying the development of a new light military transport plane together with the Brazilian Air Force, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Embraer said it is looking to identify the Brazilian Air Force’s requirements in the Amazon region and explore the potential application of new technologies such as hybrid-electric propulsion.

