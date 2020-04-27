Brazil’s Embraer files arbitration proceedings against Boeing after deal collapse



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

April 27, 2020

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s Embraer SA <EMBR3.SA> has already begun an arbitration process against Boeing Co <BA.N>, its CEO said on Monday, after the U.S. planemaker canceled a $4.2 billion deal overnight.

Embraer Chief Executive Francisco Gomes Neto declined to provide more details on the process and if it will be accompanied by a lawsuit in either a Brazilian or a U.S. court.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Toby Chopra)