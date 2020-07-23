Brazil’s Embraer arranging $300 million in loans with five banks



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian aviation company Embraer is seen during the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA <EMBR3.SA> said on Thursday it has signed contracts with five banks for loans totalling $300 million to strengthen its working capital.

The loans have two to four-year terms and are expected to be concluded by the end of July, Embraer said in a securities filing.

Embraer said it is still evaluating additional funding to keep a long-term debt profile consistent with its business cycle.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely)