Brazil’s coronavirus cases pass the four million mark: ministry



FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk past a graffiti, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk past a graffiti, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/File Photo

September 3, 2020

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil has recorded more than 4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 43,773 new cases and 834 deaths from the disease caused by the virus reported in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered 4,041,638 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 124,614, according to ministry data, in the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese)