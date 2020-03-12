Brazil’s Bolsonaro tested for coronavirus, but has no symptoms: son



Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen at the Alvorada Palace, after reports of the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen at the Alvorada Palace, after reports of the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has been tested for coronavirus and is awaiting the result, though he is not showing any symptoms of the virus, his son Eduardo wrote on Twitter.

Bolsonaro visited U.S. President Donald Trump at the weekend in Florida with his communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten who has tested positive for the virus.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)