Brazil’s Bolsonaro says Mercosur will soon sign EU trade deal



FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a credentials presentation ceremony for several new top diplomats at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a credentials presentation ceremony for several new top diplomats at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

June 6, 2019

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said the Mercosur bloc of South American countries will soon sign a trade deal with the European Union, thanking Argentine President Mauricio Macri for his efforts in pushing for the commercial pact.

Speaking in Buenos Aires, Bolsonaro also asked Argentine voters to remain rational when voting in this year’s presidential election, saying nobody wanted “new Venezuelas” in the region – a thinly veiled dig aimed at former leftist President Cristina Kirchner.

