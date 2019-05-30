Brazil’s Bolsonaro says may veto free 23-kilo bag on domestic flights



BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he is inclined to veto a provision in legislation recently passed by Congress ordering airlines to allow passengers to check in one piece of luggage of up to 23 kilograms (50 lb) free of charge on domestic flights.

The provision was expected to push up air travel prices. Bolsonaro was speaking during a weekly social media live appearance.

