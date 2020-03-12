Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he expects coronavirus test result within hours



U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro before attending a working dinner at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., March 7, 2020. Picture taken March 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro before attending a working dinner at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., March 7, 2020. Picture taken March 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, speaking on social media while wearing a mask, said he was tested for the coronavirus and expects to have the result within hours.

Bolsonaro’s communications secretary tested positive on Thursday following a trip to Florida where both met with U.S. President Donald Trump. Bolsonaro said he will call on his supporters to suspend rallies they planned for Sunday due to the spreading virus.

