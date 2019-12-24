Brazil’s Bolsonaro goes to hospital after fall, no injuries detected



FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on as he leaves the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on as he leaves the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

December 24, 2019

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro fell at his presidential residence in the capital Brasilia on Monday and was taken to a hospital for a scan, according to a statement.

The scan found no evidence of any problems, the president’s office said in a statement.

Bolsonaro will remain in the armed forces’ hospital under observation for 6-12 hours, the statement said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Sandra Maler)