Brazil’s Azul certified to use Embraer E195 as cargo aircraft

September 28, 2020

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian airline Azul SA <AZUL.N> said late on Sunday in a securities filing that one of its Embraer E195 has been certified to fly as an adapted dedicated cargo aircraft, as the company diversifies its business amid the coronavirus crisis.

The airline added it expects other three aircraft to be adapted by year-end to provide services to e-commerce customers. Currently Azul has two dedicated Boeing 737-400 freighters.

“We are seeing record demand for the services provided by Azul Cargo Express and are pleased to innovate to further meet the needs of our customers,” said John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Himani Sarkar)