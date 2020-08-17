Brazilian indigenous tribe blocks key grains export route BR-163: witness

August 17, 2020

NOVO PROGRESSO, Brazil (Reuters) – Members of the Kayapó tribe blocked a key grains transport route in center-west Brazil, a Reuters witness saw on Monday, protesting a perceived lack of protection from the government against the coronavirus pandemic that has killed several of their elders.

They blocked trucks carrying corn on the BR-163 highway as part of the protest which also targetted the building of the so-called Ferrogrão railway, set to cross part of the Amazon to connect grain-producing Mato Grosso state to river ports for soy and corn. The Kayapó, wearing warrior body paint and headdresses, said they had not been consulted about the railroad.

(Reporting by Lucas Landau, writing by Anthony Boadle)