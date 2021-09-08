Brazilian Chief Justice Fux assails Bolsonaro for undermining top court



FILE PHOTO: President of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court Luiz Fux looks on during a news conference after meeting with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (not Pictured) at the Supreme Federal Court, in Brasilia, Brazil, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado FILE PHOTO: President of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court Luiz Fux looks on during a news conference after meeting with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (not Pictured) at the Supreme Federal Court, in Brasilia, Brazil, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

September 8, 2021

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Luiz Fux said on Wednesday that encouraging people to disobey the court’s rulings was an anti-democratic act, rebuffing far-right President Jair Bolsonaro a day after he said he would not obey the decisions of a member of the court.

“The Supreme Court will not tolerate threats to the authority of its decisions,” Fux said in a session of the court.

He said encouraging people to disregard court decisions by a “head of state” was an attack on democracy and a crime for Congress to deal with. He said banners criticizing the court were vocalized by Bolsonaro in speeches to supporters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese)