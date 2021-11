Brazilian broker XP acquires stake in asset manager Vista Capital

FILE PHOTO: General view of XP Inc. headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli FILE PHOTO: General view of XP Inc. headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

November 16, 2021

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian broker XP Inc has acquired a minority stake in Vista Capital, an asset management firm with 4.5 billion reais under management in hedge and equity funds, XP said in a statement on Tuesday.

This deal marks XP’s ninth acquisition involving an asset manager since 2020, as it has been expanding its business beyond securities distribution.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Edmund Blair)