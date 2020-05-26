Brazilian appeals court authorizes Joesley Batista to go back to JBS parent J&F



FILE PHOTO: Brazil's billionaire businessman Joesley Batista is pictured at the Brasilia international airport, after giving testimony in Brasilia, Brazil, September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian appeals court STJ on Tuesday authorized the return of billionaire Joesley Batista to managing positions in companies controlled by meatpacker JBS SA’s <JBSS3.SA> parent company, J&F Holding.

In a court decision, Judge Rogerio Schietti said it no longer made sense to bar Joesley from positions in the companies in which he is a controlling shareholder. He has been barred from holding positions since 2018, due to a restraining order in a federal police probe on insider trading.

Lawyer Pierpaolo Bottini said the decision is effective immediately.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito in Brasilia; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Franklin Paul and Matthew Lewis)