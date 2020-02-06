Brazil to grow twice as fast in 2020 vs 2019: Economy Minister Guedes



FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes attends a Mercosur trade bloc summit, in Bento Goncalves, Brazil December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Vara FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes attends a Mercosur trade bloc summit, in Bento Goncalves, Brazil December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Vara

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s economy will grow this year at twice the pace of last year, Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday, indicating he remains confident of more than 2% growth.

Guedes was speaking on social media with President Jair Bolsonaro, who said Brazil was taking big steps toward joining the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development, which “would put Brazil in the first team of world trade.”

