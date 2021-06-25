Brazil tax reform to cut income tax for 30 million workers – Economy Minister



FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes speaks during a ceremony to launch a program to expand access to credit at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes speaks during a ceremony to launch a program to expand access to credit at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

June 25, 2021

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Reform of the Brazilian tax system will reduce income tax for 30 million workers and exempt 16 million from paying any income tax at all, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday.

In an online address after delivering the second phase of the government’s tax reform bill to the leader of the lower house of Congress, Guedes said the income tax cuts for individuals will be funded by increases in capital gains tax.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Ricardo Brito)