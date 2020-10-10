Brazil surpasses 150,000 coronavirus deaths, health ministry says



People wait for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test with the help of 'Dados do Bem' app, developed by doctors and scientists to use data information to analyze the evolution of population immunity, at the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 559 additional coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 26,749 new cases, the nation’s Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has now registered 5,082,637 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 150,198 total deaths.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese)