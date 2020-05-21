Brazil suffers record 1,188 daily coronavirus deaths



FILE PHOTO: Workers of a funeral parlour, wearing protective clothing, are pictured after removing the body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, from a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2020. According to the residents, the body took about 30 hours to be removed. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes FILE PHOTO: Workers of a funeral parlour, wearing protective clothing, are pictured after removing the body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, from a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2020. According to the residents, the body took about 30 hours to be removed. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

May 21, 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil registered a record of 1,188 daily coronavirus deaths on Thursday, with more than 20,000 total fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil now has 310,087 confirmed cases, the ministry said, just a few thousand fewer than world No. 2 hot spot Russia, which trails the United States.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Chris Reese)