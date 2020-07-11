Brazil sees over 1,000 new coronavirus deaths, cases top 1.8 million



FILE PHOTO: Gravediggers wearing protective suits prepare to bury the casket of a 63-year-old woman who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli FILE PHOTO: Gravediggers wearing protective suits prepare to bury the casket of a 63-year-old woman who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

July 11, 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil, the world’s No. 2 coronavirus hotspot after the United States, recorded 1,071 new deaths from the outbreak on Saturday, with a total of 1,839,850 confirmed cases, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has now recorded a total of 71,469 deaths, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Leslie Adler)