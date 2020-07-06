Brazil reports 620 coronavirus deaths on Monday



FILE PHOTO: Gravediggers wearing protective suits prepare to bury the casket of a 63-year-old woman who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli FILE PHOTO: Gravediggers wearing protective suits prepare to bury the casket of a 63-year-old woman who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

July 6, 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 20,229 additional cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours and 620 new deaths, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The nation has now registered 1,623,284 total coronavirus cases and 65,487 deaths attributable to the virus.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)