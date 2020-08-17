Brazil reports 19,373 new coronavirus cases, deaths top 108,000

August 17, 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil reported 19,373 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 684 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has now registered 3,359,570 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 108,536, according to ministry data, marking the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States.

