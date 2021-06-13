Brazil reports 1,129 new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 40,000 cases



FILE PHOTO: A patient with suspected COVID-19 infection arrives at the Sao Jose hospital in the Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) ambulance, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares FILE PHOTO: A patient with suspected COVID-19 infection arrives at the Sao Jose hospital in the Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) ambulance, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

June 13, 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil reported 1,129 COVID-19 deaths and 37,948 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Nearly 490,000 people in the country have died from the virus during the pandemic, with 17.4 million people infected, the data show.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Peter Cooney)