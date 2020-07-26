Brazil registers 555 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, health ministry says



FILE PHOTO: People walk at a popular shopping street amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli FILE PHOTO: People walk at a popular shopping street amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

July 26, 2020

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil registered an additional 555 deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours and another 24,578 confirmed cases, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The South American nation has now registered 87,004 deaths and 2,419,091 total confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Wallis)