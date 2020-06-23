Brazil registers 39,436 additional coronavirus cases, 1,374 deaths



Alessandro Santiago dos Santos, researcher from Instituto de Pesquisas Tecnologicas (IPT) gestures near screens showing information about health and social isolation at a 'Crisis Office', set up during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli Alessandro Santiago dos Santos, researcher from Instituto de Pesquisas Tecnologicas (IPT) gestures near screens showing information about health and social isolation at a 'Crisis Office', set up during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

June 23, 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil recorded 39,436 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 1,374 new deaths resulting from the disease, the country’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered more than 1.1 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths reached 52,645, according to the ministry.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Leslie Adler)