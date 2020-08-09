Brazil registers 3,035,422 confirmed cases of coronavirus, total deaths rise to 101,049



People ride bikes and walk near Leblon beach, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub

August 9, 2020

(Reuters) – Brazil reported 23,010 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 572 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil has registered 3,035,422 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, and the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 101,049, according to ministry data. Brazil’s coronavirus outbreak is the world’s worst after the United States.

