Brazil registers 25,800 new coronavirus cases, death toll tops 94,000



Workers in protective suits spray to disinfect the Amazonas Theatre ahead of its reopening after the Amazonas state government eased isolation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manaus, Brazil, August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly Workers in protective suits spray to disinfect the Amazonas Theatre ahead of its reopening after the Amazonas state government eased isolation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manaus, Brazil, August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

August 2, 2020

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil recorded 25,800 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 541 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil has registered more than 2.73 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 94,104, according to ministry data.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Dan Grebler)