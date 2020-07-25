Brazil registers 1,211 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, health ministry says



Teenagers play with a ball, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares Teenagers play with a ball, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

July 25, 2020

By Lisandra Paraguassu

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil registered an additional 1,211 deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours and another 51,147 confirmed cases, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The South American nation has now registered 86,449 deaths and 2,394,513 total confirmed cases.

(This story corrects total number of cases on Saturday to 2,394,513 from 2,343,366)

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Sandra Maler)